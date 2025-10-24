Stormy weather on way for Saturday evening

For Friday night, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping to around 36°. Winds will be light at about 5 mph later in the evening. A fast-moving frontal system will begin to influence the region, bringing southerly winds ahead of a mix of rain and snow expected to develop over the weekend.

Saturday, showers are possible after noon, accompanied by increasing cloud cover and gusty southwest winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central Idaho. Snow accumulations of 6–12 inches are expected above 7000 feet, while areas around 6000 feet, such as Stanley and Ketchum, may see 1–4 inches. Winds in higher terrain could gust between 20 and 30 mph.

On Saturday night, rain showers will continue into the evening, with a low near 36°. Winds from the south will pick up to 15–20 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph. Precipitation chances are high at 80%. A Winter Storm Watch is also in effect from Saturday evening through Monday afternoon for the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Yellowstone National Park, where 8–14 inches of snow and gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, transitioning to rain showers later in the day. High temperatures will be near 45°, with south-southwest winds at 15–20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Precipitation chances are around 40%, though little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Sunday Night into Monday: Rain showers are likely before 3 a.m., followed by a chance of rain and snow showers. Overnight lows will be around 33°, with south-southwest winds at 10–15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Monday will bring a chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers later in the day. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 44°. Snow accumulation is expected to be minimal.