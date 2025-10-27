Clearing out with chilly overnight lows; sunny and cold for Tuesday

Following the recent storm system that swept through the region, we can expect a noticeable drop in temperatures. Monday night will usher in colder-than-average conditions, with overnight lows dipping into the mid to lower 20s. Skies will remain mostly clear, and a brisk south-southwest wind ranging from 10 to 15 mph may bring gusts up to 25 mph, adding an extra chill to the evening air.

Tuesday morning may begin with patchy fog between 8 and 10 a.m., but the fog is expected to lift, revealing sunny skies throughout the day. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will remain cold, with highs only reaching around 43°. Winds will be light, shifting from the south around 5 mph to variable directions later in the morning, making for a calm but brisk autumn day.

Midweek brings a slight warming trend, with Wednesday’s high climbing to near 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies. A gentle northeast breeze will transition to light and variable winds, maintaining the calm weather pattern. Thursday continues the sunny streak, though temperatures will dip slightly to a high near 48°. By Thursday night, clouds begin to roll in, and overnight lows will settle around 27°.

Friday offers another mostly sunny day with highs near 49°, but the evening will see increasing cloud cover and a milder low around 36°. Looking ahead to Saturday, a slight chance of showers emerges after noon, accompanied by partly sunny skies and a high near 56°. This gradual warming and moisture hint at a potential shift in the weather pattern as we move into the weekend.