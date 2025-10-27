Winter Weather Advisories in effect

Starting today with a slight chance of rain and snow possibly changing to snow mid morning at about a 30% chance high in the low 40s then sunshine later winds 20 to 30 mile an hour gusts and some patchy fog around tonight.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for the eastern Highlands and Western Wyoming until 3pm.

2-4 inches possible and gusting to 40mph for .Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park, Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

Slick roads and hazardous road conditions can make travel sketchy this morning.