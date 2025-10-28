Skip to Content
Sunny and chilly weather remains for the workweek

High pressure remains in place for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming this workweek. A slight chance of wet weather moves through this weekend with gusty winds.

Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the mid 20’s. Light winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the lower 50’s. North winds around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. A low temperature in the upper 20’s for Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Sunny for Thursday afternoon with high level clouds. A high temperature in the upper 40’s. A chance of patchy fog between 3am and 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 30°.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 50°.

Mostly sunny for Saturday with increasing wind speeds. A high temperature in the mid 50’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

