Sunny and dry with Halloween chills

We're cold this morning and morning lows will be in the 20's for the next couple of days.  Sun will show up this week closer to 8am.  Time change is Saturday night when you fall back an hour.   

It will be sunny today due to high pressure's influence clearing the way for this interstate of cold air into the state.  Highs today will only be in the mid 40s. Calm winds mainly northerly. 

 Remaining mostly clear for tonight and low 20's again for tonight. 

Slight upward trend with temps by Wednesday, to the low 50s, so keep your coats handy.  Lows in the 30s by Thursday morning and some mid 50's for highs

