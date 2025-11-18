Shower chances fade for chilly sunshine

The clouds move for a partly sunny day today. Temps will be a few degrees above normal around 43. Take you coat and hoodie, winds are light. Clouds have insulated overnight and we'll be in the upper 20's this morning and head to low 50's today.

Wednesday has us with a slight shower chance mid-morning on and highs maxing into the upper 40s to lower 50s and still above seasonal temperatures. Low tomorrow night in the upper 20s.

Sunny Thursday and 53. Thursday night will keep things crisp and clear with a low of 27.

Mostly sunny and 47 Friday.

Mostly sunny Saturday for the Idaho Falls Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting, coming out of the upper 40s in the afternoon to upper 20s at night.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and upper 40s, with a chance of showers on Monday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather