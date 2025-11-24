Wind Advisory today 35-50mph gusts expected

Cold front today with limited moisture for the valley, however we have a wind advisory in effect from 12noon to 8pm today. Expect gusts from 30-50mph. Highs in the mid 40's. Limited shower chances for the valley with a few morning snows for the mountains. It will be cloudy with WSW winds averaging about 30mph. Lows tonight after the front will be cold, in the teens. 10 in Jackson.

Clear by tomorrow as the front moves through and we serve up some high pressure. With a partly sunny day on Tuesday, highs will rebound slightly, and warm before more storms by Wednesday, early Thursday and Black Friday. Shower chances are back up for us late Wednesday and Thanksgiving morning, possibly. 50s for Thanksgiving day with more shower chances and rain/snow mix building by the weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather