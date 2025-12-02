Snow showers continue tonight, sunshine midweek before wet weather returns

We’ll continue to see scattered snow showers for Tuesday evening. Snow is likely before midnight, with skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will dip to around 18°, accompanied by light northerly winds near 5 mph. Any new snow accumulation should remain under half an inch. This could make for some icy roads early in the morning with the snowy slush freezing overnight.

Wednesday brings back dry and cold conditions with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 30’s, while overnight lows settle in the lower 20’s. Winds will stay light, ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

The calm won’t last long, as wet weather returns Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow showers, with highs in the lower 30’s. Southwest winds will pick up to 10–15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, but Thursday night will remain cloudy with lows in the mid-20's.

Friday continues the unsettled pattern with a 50% chance of rain and snow during the day with highs near 38°. By Friday night, rain and snow become likely, with temperatures hovering around 31° and precipitation chances climbing to 60%.

The weekend starts wet, as Saturday brings a mix of rain and snow early, transitioning to rain later in the day. Highs will rise to the mid 40s, and precipitation chances remain at 60%.