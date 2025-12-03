Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Frozen fog and barely above freezing temps

By
today at 9:09 AM
Published 7:48 AM

Patchy freezing fog and tens and teens and sun behind the fog will take us to the mid 30s. Wind NNW 5-15

Tonight clouds roll back in and 19 degrees

Thursday - Morning fog across the upper valley with a 40% chance of snow and highs in the 33 degree range. 70% chance of snow Thursday night and 26.

Friday - Patchy fog and clouds 50% chance of snow high 36 gusts up to 25 mph 

Saturday snow and rain chances changing to rain with 42 in the afternoon. Gusty winds 

Rain 30% Saturday night with clouds and 26

Sunday chance of snow after church  41

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.