Frozen fog and barely above freezing temps

Patchy freezing fog and tens and teens and sun behind the fog will take us to the mid 30s. Wind NNW 5-15

Tonight clouds roll back in and 19 degrees

Thursday - Morning fog across the upper valley with a 40% chance of snow and highs in the 33 degree range. 70% chance of snow Thursday night and 26.

Friday - Patchy fog and clouds 50% chance of snow high 36 gusts up to 25 mph

Saturday snow and rain chances changing to rain with 42 in the afternoon. Gusty winds

Rain 30% Saturday night with clouds and 26

Sunday chance of snow after church 41