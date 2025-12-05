Gusty winds and scattered rain & snow heading into Saturday

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories remain in effect through early Saturday morning. The region will see periods of snow, strong winds, and rapidly changing travel conditions, especially at higher elevations.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 5 a.m. Saturday for the Upper Snake River Plain, where 2 to 6 inches of snow is expected. Snowfall totals will increase from Rexburg northward; very gusty winds will develop late Friday into Friday night, potentially reducing visibility.

A broader Winter Storm Warning, also in effect until 5 a.m. Saturday, covers the Big Hole and Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, the Bear River Range, the Caribou and Blackfoot Mountains, and higher terrain across Franklin and Oneida counties as well as the Marsh and Arbon Highlands.

These areas may receive 3 to 6 inches of snow in valley locations, while mountain areas are projected to pick up 10 to 18 inches. Some locations above 8,000 feet could see even higher totals, with snowfall rates approaching one inch per hour at times. Winds will increase significantly Friday evening, adding to hazardous travel conditions.

For Friday night in the Snake River Plain, rain and snow are expected to move into the region, eventually turning to all rain after 10 p.m. Temperatures will dip to around 32 degrees as southwest winds increase to 15 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph. Although precipitation will be widespread, little to no snow accumulation is anticipated overnight.

Conditions will gradually improve on Saturday, though a few light showers may linger. A slight chance of rain or snow is expected before 8 a.m., shifting to a brief chance of snow through late morning and then a mix of rain and snow into the early afternoon. Skies will become partly sunny as the day progresses, with temperatures climbing to around 38 degrees. Winds will remain breezy out of the west-southwest, with gusts near 35 mph.

Saturday night, partly cloudy and colder, with lows falling to about 25 degrees. Winds will ease slightly but continue out of the south-southwest. By Sunday, mostly cloudy skies will dominate, and a light chance of snow may develop after late morning. Afternoon temperatures will hover near 37 degrees. Another round of light precipitation is possible Sunday night, bringing a mix of rain and snow before 11 p.m.

To start the new week, skies will remain mostly cloudy on Monday with a slight chance of rain or snow early in the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 40s as the unsettled weather pattern continues. Another cold front arrives late Tuesday with gusty winds.