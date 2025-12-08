Gusty winds with a chance of rain & snow

A strong atmospheric river will bring prolonged heavy rainfall along with gusty winds to the Pacific Northwest through much of this week. We are just getting a small piece of this atmospheric river. Tonight, there is a slight chance of rain after sunset. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 40. Windy, with a south-southwest wind around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

More wind for Tuesday, with a 30% chance of rain in the Snake River Plain. Scattered snow showers for our local mountains. Cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s. Southwest winds around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. A few scattered snow and rain showers are expected for Tuesday night, with a low temperature around 42°. Southwest winds around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

A slight chance of rain and snow for Wednesday, with most of the wet weather heading towards the mountains. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high temperature in the lower 50’s. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUG WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

WHERE…Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

WHEN…From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY: