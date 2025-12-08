Gusty winds with a chance of rain & snow
A strong atmospheric river will bring prolonged heavy rainfall along with gusty winds to the Pacific Northwest through much of this week. We are just getting a small piece of this atmospheric river. Tonight, there is a slight chance of rain after sunset. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 40. Windy, with a south-southwest wind around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
More wind for Tuesday, with a 30% chance of rain in the Snake River Plain. Scattered snow showers for our local mountains. Cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s. Southwest winds around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. A few scattered snow and rain showers are expected for Tuesday night, with a low temperature around 42°. Southwest winds around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
A slight chance of rain and snow for Wednesday, with most of the wet weather heading towards the mountains. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high temperature in the lower 50’s. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUG WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:
- WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
- WHERE…Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
- WHEN…From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 20 inches, with the highest amounts in the western Absarokas and southwestern Yellowstone Park. Northern Yellowstone Park will see 6 to 10 inches of snow. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph across the ridgetops.
- WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.
- WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.