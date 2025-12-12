Sunny and warm for a December weekend

We can look forward to an unusually mild December weekend, thanks to a strong ridge of high-pressure overhead. This system is keeping conditions dry and warmer than average, delivering plenty of sunshine and lighter winds on both Saturday and Sunday. However, this calm pattern won’t last long, as the high pressure begins to weaken early next week, opening the door for rain, snow, and gusty winds by next weekend.

Friday night will remain breezy, but by Saturday, winds will ease to around 5–10 mph out of the southwest. High temperatures will climb into the upper 40’s under clear skies, making for a pleasant day outdoors. Sunday continues the trend with sunny skies and a high near 48°. Winds will be light and variable, and Sunday night will turn colder, with lows dipping to around 23°.

The workweek begins with increasing clouds on Monday and a high near 46°. By Monday night, a slight chance of snow develops after 5 a.m., with lows near 32°. Tuesday brings a mix of rain and snow in the morning, transitioning to rain later in the day. Highs will reach about 50°, and precipitation chances climb to 40% during the day and 60% Tuesday night, when rain becomes likely.

By midweek, winter weather takes center stage. Wednesday looks breezy with rain and snow likely and highs near 46°. The chance of precipitation jumps to 70%, and Wednesday night will see more mixed showers with lows around 30°. Thursday keeps the unsettled pattern going, with a 50% chance of rain and snow and highs near 44°.