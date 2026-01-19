Areas of freezing fog with light winds

We have high pressure and freezing fog with us for Tuesday. A weak front will blow through Wyoming with a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, it’s going to be a very quiet forecast this week.

Overnight, we’ll see lows in the upper teens. Winds from the south around calm to 5 mph.

For Tuesday, look for patchy freezing fog with a high temperature in the lower to mid 30’s. Light winds from the southwest around calm to 5 mph. Overnight, a low around 16°. Light and variable wind.

We’re expecting to clear a bit for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will push into the mid 30’s with light winds.

Friday, mostly sunny with a high in the mid 30’s.