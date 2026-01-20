Skip to Content
More fog and freezing temps for our mid-week 

High pressure and more fog for our Wednesday. Some of the higher elevation communities will see clearing skies and freezing temps above the fog. 

Overnight, we’ll see a low temperature in the upper teens. Light winds from the north around 5 mph. Areas of freezing fog, with a chance of light snow and ice.  

For our Wednesday, we’ll keep it cloudy for the Snake River Plain with spots of freezing fog. A high temperature in the upper 20’s. North winds around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. 

Partly sunny for Thursday with a chance of freezing morning fog. High temperatures are struggling to rise above 30°.  

Mostly sunny for Friday and slightly warmer with highs in the mid 30’s.  

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST THURSDAY: 
* WHAT...Stagnant conditions will persist due to little vertical mixing and light winds. Degraded air quality is expected to continue as pollutants remained trapped near the surface. 

* WHERE...Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain. 

* WHEN...Until noon MST Thursday. 

* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.

