Patchy overnight fog with some clearing for Thursday and Friday

Patchy fog continues to hang over parts of the region as we move through the latter half of the week, though some gradual clearing is expected Thursday and Friday. This pattern is tied to the continued influence of high pressure, which is keeping conditions relatively calm and stable. Fog and low clouds will remain persistent for some communities through Thursday, especially during the overnight and early‑morning hours, maintaining the quiet and somewhat gloomy pattern we've been experiencing.

Tonight, skies will stay mostly cloudy as temperatures drop to around 18 degrees. A light north wind will accompany the colder air, reinforcing the chilly feel after sunset. These conditions will help maintain the foggy pockets and low cloud cover heading into early Thursday, so commuters may want to allow extra travel time.

Thursday brings a modest improvement, with partly sunny skies breaking through and a high near 29 degrees. Winds will remain light and variable, keeping the day cool but relatively pleasant compared to recent fog‑locked mornings. By Friday, we’ll see an evolution from mostly cloudy conditions to increasing sunshine. Highs will climb to near 32 degrees, with a light north‑northeast wind shifting to a slightly stronger northerly breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday wraps up the stretch on a bright note, offering abundant sunshine and a high near 27 degrees. Although temperatures remain below freezing, the clear skies will offer a crisp and calm winter day a welcome break from the foggy, low‑cloud pattern earlier in the week.