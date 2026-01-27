A few snow showers for late Wednesday

A few weak disturbances are moving in from the west coast. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 19°. We'll keep light winds in from the north.

For Wednesday, there is a chance of scattered snow for the afternoon. Cloudy skies with a high in the lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds will shift to the southwest around 5-10 mph. For the Snake River Plain, we’ll see new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Overnight, there is a chance of fog with a few snow flurries. Look for low temperatures in the lower 20’s.

There is a low risk of snow showers for Thursday and Friday with light winds. Daytime highs will hit above freezing into the upper 30’s.