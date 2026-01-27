Tracking high pressure and snow chances
Clouds scoot from the NW to SE today as high pressure moves in and gives us temps above average (30) for this time of the year. High of 35 with calm winds. Sun today with clouds returning tonight with a low of 16. A weak trough brings in a slight chance of snow above 6000 feet tomorrow. Chances are slight for the valley. Don't rule out patchy fog. Trending warmer through the end of the weekend after a 30% chance of showers tomorrow and lingering into Thursday. Highs into the 40's and closing in on 50 degrees by the weekend.