Warming up and less active weather for the weekend
Clearing showers and out with lighter winds today. Highs in the 40's and WNW winds 10-15 for Friday and a stray snow shower around with a slight chance of showers around for mountain locations continuing for lower valley spots and Jackson/Driggs. Clearing by afternoon and mountain winds gust to 20+ mph. Lows tonight below freezing at 29. So a clear night tonight and then clouding up again Saturday. Warmer with highs in the 50's by Sunday. Time change happens early Sunday morning as we move clocks ahead 1 hour. The start of the week will bring another shortwave to cool us down to seasonal temperatures around the lower 40's after 50's Sunday and Monday. 56 in Pocatello. Normal temps should be at 42 in Idaho Falls. Not much of a shower chance involved with those waves coming through for the banana belt, 40% chance in the eastern highlands and Jackson. It becomes more of another dry stretch for the next 8 days heading into mid-March.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather