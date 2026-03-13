Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Gusty winds today continue

By
Updated
today at 7:17 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Wind advisory today 25-35 mph with gusts of 50mph possible. This affects the Arco/Mud Lake desert, upper and lower Snake River Plain, and the I-15 corridor including Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Chubbuck and American Falls and the Teton Valley/Driggs.

Highs will be mild with a warm front today and near 60 degrees.

Tomorrow is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as we expect more gusty dangerous winds to 50-70mph. No warnings as of yet from NWS, but we expect it to be an indoor day. We add a chance of showers, rain for the lower valley and mixed showers for the eastern highlands and mountains of central Idaho and western Wyoming. Warm air comes to a screeching halt by tomorrow night and the backdoor is open for temps in the teens for Jackson (13) and twenties for the valley (24). A substantial warm up for the beginning of the week after a little sunshine on early Sunday. Wild weather swings calm for St. Patrick's day and into the remainder of next week, but the transition of seasons continues into March.

Be careful today and tomorrow with gusty winds and traveling and on your property, cleaning up after yesterday's winds might can wait until this wind event is done. Share wind damage pictures with us share@localnews8.com

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.