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Local Forecast

Windy and warmer into Tuesday

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Updated
today at 4:09 PM
Published 4:00 PM

Clouds today have kept us from getting temps to the 70s, tomorrow we'll be jumping to those highs but with a front approaching, we've got more wind in store by afternoon. High winds into Montana, and on the edge of advisory levels here for the Snake Plain. Lows tonight in the mid 40s and then upper 60s around 70 tomorrow. Winds from SW 15-25 and gusting toward 30+mph by early afternoon. Warmer into Wednesday and then it breaks down with a cold surge. Winds to continue for Wednesday 30+mph gusts likely and a 20 degree temp drop with highs Thursday in the 50s. The lows Thursday morning will be a throwback to what it should feel like in the morning in March, with 20s for lows. That's what we're used to this time of the year, but we'll jump back to a warm up into the end of the week. Very little if no chance of valley showers, maybe some storm activity in the mountains with the front, but don't get rid of the coats just yet, and let the pets in at night, or a horse, if you feel chilly.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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