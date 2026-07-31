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Local Forecast

Extremely hot and drier conditions to start August

KIFI
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Published 4:29 AM

First Alert Weather days today and tomorrow with highs for the valley edging to 100 for many. Less of a threat of isolated thunderstorms with drier air moving in. Fire weather watch is in effect for the Snake River plain through Saturday due to fire risk and such low humidity and winds picking up. Highs today upper 90's and near 100 tomorrow. Mid 90s in the mountains with a better chance of thunderstorms. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms for the valley at 20%, but main weather story is the heat today and tomorrow. Lows in the 50s and 60s and there will be a cool down Monday and into Tuesday as we get back to seasonal temps in the upper 80s.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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