Teton Pass reopens Friday

TETON VALLEY, Wyoming (KIFI) - The Teton Pass will reopen Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. It will reopen with an interim detour around the big Fill landslide at milepost 12.8.

WYDOT officials have been working on a detour around the site since it collapsed on Jun 8. Evans Construction crews have been working around the clock with WYDOT personnel to build a paved, two-lane detour to reconnect the Teton Valley communities.

Wyoming Governor Gordon applauded everyone who worked on the detour.

“We saw the viral video of the collapse, and it is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our Wyoming Department of Transportation that they were able to mobilize to construct this temporary road,” he said. “WYDOT is now working diligently on the next steps for the full rebuild, keeping motorist safety paramount.”

The current 60,000 lbs gross vehicle weight restriction will stay in place as the road opens, but here will be no additional restrictions. Trailer traffic will be allowed, but WYDOT encourages people to drive carefully and be aware of the reduced speed and obey all traffic signs.

The new detour is about 600 feet long. It has a grade of 11.2 percent and a sharper curvature. The area’s speed limit will be reduced to 20 mph.

At the mudslide site at mile 15.5, crews have installed the box culvert and are planning for paving operation today, they said. The work was originally scheduled for completion around the same time as the temporary detour, but work will continue after the pass is re-opens.

More information about driving Teton Pass can be found here.