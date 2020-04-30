FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning for Oneida County, SW Franklin County

Alerts

Tornado Warning National Weather Service Pocatello ID 255 PM MDT Thu Apr 30 2020 The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho... Southwestern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho... * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 255 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Juniper, or 10 miles northwest of Snowville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Holbrook Summit around 315 PM MDT. Cherry Creek Rest Area around 340 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Holbrook, Stone and Samaria. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && LAT...LON 4200 11298 4222 11295 4220 11206 4200 11209 TIME...MOT...LOC 2055Z 277DEG 39KT 4209 11286 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN