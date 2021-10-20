Student taken to hospital after being bitten by dog during recess

By Kaitlyn Naples, Matt McFarland and Ayah Galal

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A New Haven student was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being bitten by a dog during recess.

It happened at Lincoln-Bassett School while first grade students were outside.

School officials said a pit bull came onto the property and began chasing after the children.

Staff members were able to get the students inside, or put out of the dog’s reach on gym equipment.

One student was taken to the hospital after being bitten. Two others were treated for scratches.

Parents were notified and the school social worker and psychologist met with the students to help them process what had happened.

“Going forward, we will conduct their recess inside the enclosed playground on the school property. Our students’ safety is our highest priority. We are grateful for the assistance of the police and paramedics who responded to our call,” school officials said in a press release.

Nervous parents finding out about the incident said this is the second time in a matter of weeks that the kids there found themselves in harm’s way.

Just last month, shots were fired from a passing car while students were outside during recess.

“Couple weeks ago, there was a shootout at the school and they’re telling us these kids are not in imminent danger, but we were not even contacted because I’m now hearing this now from you, so that’s concerning,” Ruth Rivera said.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

