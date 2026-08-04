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Child airlifted after SUV hits scooter in Kimberly

KIFI
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Published 8:59 AM

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KIFI) — An Idaho child has been hospitalized after being struck by an SUV while riding a scooter on Monday afternoon.

Idaho State Police says the juvenile was airlifted to a local hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m., August 3rd, near 4000 N 3552 E, Kimberly.

ISP says a 24-year-old Kimberly woman was driving west on 4000 N in a 2014 Ford Escape when a juvenile, also from Kimberly, entered the roadway on a scooter. The Ford struck the juvenile, causing what the ISP describes as crucial injuries. The driver of the Ford Escape was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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