Police faces protests over newly sworn-in officer

By Daisy Kershaw

ELSMERE, Kentucky (WLWT) — The Elsmere Police Department is facing backlash over it’s newest hire.

Protestors gathered Sunday to voice their concerns.

Tyler Brockman, a former Boone County deputy who was involved in the death of a teenage girl back in 2014, was sworn in this week.

Outside of city hall Sunday, a crowd of people held signs in protest, including loved ones of the teen who was killed.

Samantha Ramsey, 19, was leaving a party in Hebron when Brockman shot her.

He was never charged and his use of force was ruled as justified.

“Samantha was very driven. You know, she had a good heart and soul,” said MacKenzie Bennett, a family friend of the Ramsey. “When somebody like that is being hired on, we should have a say in that we should be addressed.

“We just strongly feel like this officer that was sworn in should not be here,” added Kathryn Hager, a Hebron resident.

Earlier this week, the department said that Sgt. Brockman was “fully vetted.”

“The incident was thoroughly investigated and a Boone County Grand Jury declined to issue an indictment,” the department wrote. “He has continued to work in law enforcement over the past decade.”

