Bronny James Joins Lakers and Dad: A Historic NBA Milestone for the James Family

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The anticipation has culminated in a historic moment. Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has found his place in the NBA, joining his father on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bronny James, one of the most closely watched amateur basketball players of the past decade, was selected 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Lakers. This significant milestone follows a challenging year filled with speculation and questions about his potential to play professionally after experiencing a cardiac arrest.

“My dream has always been to make a name for myself and, of course, reach the NBA,” Bronny expressed at the NBA Draft Combine in May.

Last season, the Lakers finished with a 47-35 record, exiting in the first round of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. LeBron James, in his 21st season, averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists.

LeBron James is moving toward a new contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. He did not exercise his option to accept what would have been a $51.4 million contract for this coming season and is seeking a new deal with the Lakers. The terms of the new deal could be finalized quickly, according to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither James nor the Lakers have revealed the decision publicly. This decision adds intrigue to the NBA’s free agency period, which officially starts Sunday, with players like Paul George and Klay Thompson potentially on the move to new teams.

Bronny’s journey to the NBA included a notable year at the University of Southern California, where he averaged 4.8 points and 19.3 minutes across 25 games. Despite initial struggles with his shooting, Bronny’s presence carried the weight of his father’s dream to play alongside him in the NBA.

This dream seemed uncertain when Bronny collapsed during a USC practice last July due to a cardiac arrest caused by a congenital heart defect. His quick recovery and return to the court sparked renewed discussions about his draft prospects. LeBron’s public desire to finish his career playing with his son further fueled these conversations.

In February 2022, LeBron declared, “My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year.”

Bronny worked out only for the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. His agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, emphasized that Bronny would not consider a two-way contract, a common path for developing players. Confident in his abilities, Bronny believed he would be drafted on his own merits.

The Lakers’ Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka praised Bronny, stating, “Bronny is first and foremost a person of high character. And secondly, he’s a young man who works incredibly hard. Those are the qualities we look for in drafting players and adding to our developmental core at the Lakers. He had a great draft workout with us where he displayed those qualities.”

Bronny’s resilience and dedication, combined with his improved health, paved the way for his selection by the Lakers. His journey from a promising high school career at Sierra Canyon to overcoming a major health scare at USC demonstrates his tenacity and love for the game.

Now, Bronny James is set to join his father in potentially creating history as the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA. His first appearance in a Lakers uniform is anticipated during the 2024 NBA Summer League from July 12 through July 22.

This landmark moment not only marks the beginning of Bronny’s professional career but also highlights the enduring bond and shared dreams of the James family, making it a momentous occasion for basketball fans and the sports community.

For more info, visit nba.com/lakers

