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Hospitalizan al exalcalde de Nueva York Rudy Giuliani y está en estado crítico, dice portavoz

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Published 5:44 PM

Por Elise Hammond, CNN

El exalcalde de Nueva York Rudy Giuliani se encuentra en estado crítico pero estable en el hospital, dijo su portavoz el domingo.

“El alcalde Giuliani es un luchador que ha enfrentado cada desafío en su vida con una fortaleza inquebrantable, y está luchando con ese mismo nivel de fortaleza mientras hablamos”, dijo el portavoz Ted Goodman en un comunicado en X.

El comunicado no explica por qué Giuliani está en el hospital.

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