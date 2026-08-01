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Al menos tres muertos en una explosión en un restaurante de Moscú

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Published 12:47 PM

Por Anna Chernova, CNN

Al menos tres personas murieron y quince resultaron heridas en una explosión cerca de una cafetería en el centro de Moscú este sábado, según informó la agencia estatal de noticias rusa TASS, citando a la Dirección General del Ministerio del Interior.

Se desconocen las causas de la explosión.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y será actualizará.

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