George Clooney says it ‘makes sense’ for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to play his parents in ‘Oceans’ prequel

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — George Clooney is going all-in on “Barbie” duo Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling potentially playing his “Ocean’s Eleven” character Danny Ocean’s parents in the upcoming prequel film.

Speaking with reporters at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Boys in the Boat” on Monday, Clooney weighed in on Robbie and Gosling’s casting.

“Margot Robbie’s my mother? I’ve always thought that. And Ryan Gosling is my father,” he said, according to People, adding, “And when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly.”

Little is known about the project other than Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment is producing the movie, and “Austin Powers” and “Bombshell” director Jay Roach is attached to direct.

Roach previously revealed that the movie is set in 1960s Monte Carlo, and told GamesRadar in October that he’s confident Robbie and Gosling will “do right by the franchise.” It has not yet been officially announced if Robbie and Gosling are playing Ocean’s parents.

“I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready,” he said. “They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.”

“Ocean’s Eleven” first premiered in 2001 and starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts, and spawned 3 sequels – including the female-driven spinoff “Ocean’s Eight” starring Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, and others.

The original “Ocean’s Eleven” – itself a remake of the 1960 Rat Pack-led movie of the same name that starred Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin – follows Danny Ocean (Clooney) and 10 of his cohorts as they attempt an elaborate heist on a Las Vegas casino run by Andy Garcia’s Terry Benedict.

Roach’s prequel will be the first “Ocean’s” franchise film to come out since “Ocean’s Eight” premiered in 2018.

Robbie and Gosling starred in 2023’s standout blockbuster “Barbie” as Barbie and Ken. On Monday, they both earned Golden Globe nominations in the acting categories for their performance in the film.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.