Madison Health Behavioral Unit benefits community with some challenges along the way

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - For the past couple years, the Madison Health group has been providing a mental health unit at the hospital. The Behavioral Unit as it is called serves adults who are aged 18 and over in emergency mental health situations.

Since opening in September 2021, the unit has since been a large benefit to Madison County and surrounding areas, providing a place for people to come in and get the much needed treatment they need for their mental health.

The unit is supervised by two psychiatrists, and since its opening has been almost always full. Patients in the unit may stay for approximately a week with some stays being longer or shorter depending on need.

