Idaho Falls to host Leadership Conversation Summit with Governor, Lt. Governor, and Congressman

today at 5:27 AM
Published 5:20 AM

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will host a special community leadership event on Friday afternoon featuring three of Idaho’s top elected officials.

Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Governor Scott Bedke, and Congressman Mike Simpson are scheduled to appear together for a moderated discussion at the Downtown Event Center in Idaho Falls.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m., with doors opening at 2 p.m.

Unlike a traditional town hall or luncheon, the event will feature a moderated leadership conversation led by Chamber CEO Paul Baker. Baker will guide the discussion and interview the three leaders, focusing on current issues affecting Idaho and the region.

Organizers say the event comes at a key time, as lawmakers continue their work during Idaho's legislative session. Topics expected to be discussed include budget priorities, economic development, and policy decisions that could impact communities across the state.

Federal policy discussions and international developments are also expected to play a role in shaping Idaho’s economic and political landscape, according to event organizers.

“This is a rare opportunity to hear directly from three leaders who have dedicated years of service to the people of Idaho,” Baker said in a statement. “With both federal and state legislative sessions underway and many important policy and budget decisions being considered, this conversation will provide valuable insight into the direction of our state and nation during an election year.”

The event is open to Chamber members, business leaders, and community stakeholders.

Event Details:

  • Date: Friday, March 13
  • Doors Open: 2:00 p.m.
  • Program Begins: 2:30 p.m.
  • Location: Downtown Event Center
  • Tickets: $20

To purchase tickets through the Chamber, click here.

