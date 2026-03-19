Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation offering a 3-day spring break adventure camp

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - With spring break just around the corner, parents in Idaho Falls who are still searching for activities to keep their kids engaged have a new option—but spots are filling quickly.

The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a three-day Spring Break Adventure Camp for children ages 8 to 13, offering a mix of hands-on learning and physical activity throughout the week.

Each day of the camp features a different experience across the city. Campers will spend one day at the Idaho Falls Zoo, where they’ll take part in interactive animal encounters. Another day will take place at the Idaho Falls Aquatic Center, focusing on swim skills and water safety. The final day will be held at the Idaho Falls Recreation Center, featuring games and sports.

Organizers say the camp is designed to blend education with fun, while also giving kids a chance to stay active and social during their time off from school. Aquatic Center Supervisor Ashely Johnson says the collaboration between facilities makes this a unique opportunity for participants.

"We are looking forward to this brand-new program, because it's entirely new and it's a collaboration throughout the city," Johnson says. "Everybody will get a little taste of everything that parks and recs have to offer."

The camp runs March 24 through March 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. However, space is limited—only a handful of slots remain out of 30 slots.

The cost is $157 for city residents and $172 for non-residents, with a small discount available for zoo members.

Registration must be completed either online or in person, and organizers encourage families to sign up as soon as possible before the remaining spots are filled.