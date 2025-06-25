Skip to Content
American Falls: 2nd Annual Red, White and Boom

Music in the Park American Falls
Published 3:41 PM

Music in the Park and American Falls proudly present the 2nd Annual Red, White & Boom!

Join us Friday, July 4th at Willow Bay Marina starting at 2 PM for an unforgettable celebration!

🎤 Live music from Jareth Sampson, DC Power, and Kid J

🍔 Delicious eats from Mac Burger, Los Guaches Del Rancho, the Donut Dude & more

🎨 Face painting, a free bouncy house for the kids, and a beer garden for the grown-ups!

🌟 And don’t miss the massive fireworks show — almost DOUBLE last year’s!

Bring a chair, bring your family, bring your friends, and come celebrate Independence Day in American Falls — from 2 PM ‘til dusk!

Curtis Jackson

