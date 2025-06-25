The Ammon Independence Day Fireworks Show, presented by Westmark Credit Union , is on Thursday, July 3rd. This show will be visible from all over Ammon in parks and neighborhoods. Food vendors will be at McCowin Park all evening.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.