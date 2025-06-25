Skip to Content
Pocatello: Independence Day Parade

Historic Downtown Pocatello
Published 5:13 PM

Plan to celebrate the U.S.A. during our community's annual Independence Day Parade!

The 2025 Parade Theme is "The American Spirit!"

Many thanks to our Presenting Sponsor, ICCU for helping to make the parade possible.

Curtis Jackson

