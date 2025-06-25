Pocatello: Independence Day Parade

Many thanks to our Presenting Sponsor, ICCU for helping to make the parade possible.

The 2025 Parade Theme is "The American Spirit!"

Plan to celebrate the U.S.A. during our community's annual Independence Day Parade!

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.