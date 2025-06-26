REXBURG: Parade, Fireworks with a party in between

📅 Date: July 4, 2025 🕘 Time: Dark (approx. 10:00 PM ) 📍 Location: Previous ignition locations have included: Riverside Park, Madison High School, and Teton Lakes Golf Course. For 2025, two locations have been confirmed for the 2025 celebration.

Sponsored by the City of Rexburg, Madison County, and Stones Toyota of Rexburg, we light the sky with a dazzling display of pyrotechnics for all to enjoy. Lit from multiple locations, we bring the celebration to you! Cheers to the Red, White, and Blue!

🎶 Live Music & Dancing – Enjoy performances from local bands, singers, and dance groups 🌮 Food Trucks – Grab your favorite fair food and cool off with refreshing treats 🛍️ Local Vendors – Browse booths featuring handmade goods, local businesses, and fun activities 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Friendly Fun – A perfect way to spend the day before fireworks begin

🪑 Spot Saving Reminder: Follow Rexburg city ordinance—no chairs or blankets on the route before 6:00 PM on July 3rd .

📅 Date: Friday, July 4, 2025 🕙 Time: Starts at 10:00 AM 📍 Route: Begins at Madison Ave & 1st North, ends at 4th South & 2nd West 🎆 Theme: “Why I Love America”

To learn more click here.

A parade, fireworks and a patriotic program will fill the Fourth of July in Rexburg.

