Skip to Content
4th of July Page

REXBURG: Parade, Fireworks with a party in between

The city of Rexburg celebrates the Fourth of July with parties, parades and fireworks.
KIFI-Kailey Galaviz
The city of Rexburg celebrates the Fourth of July with parties, parades and fireworks.
By
New
today at 10:49 AM
Published 11:12 AM

A parade, fireworks and a patriotic program will fill the Fourth of July in Rexburg.

To learn more click here.

Parade Details:

📅 Date: Friday, July 4, 2025
🕙 Time: Starts at 10:00 AM
📍 Route: Begins at Madison Ave & 1st North, ends at 4th South & 2nd West
🎆 Theme: “Why I Love America”

🪑 Spot Saving Reminder: Follow Rexburg city ordinance—no chairs or blankets on the route before 6:00 PM on July 3rd.

Party in the Park

Event Details:

📅 Date: Thursday, July 4, 2025
🕘 Time: 9:00-3:00
📍 Location: Porter Park, Rexburg
💵 Cost: Free & open to the public

What to Expect:

🎶 Live Music & Dancing – Enjoy performances from local bands, singers, and dance groups
🌮 Food Trucks – Grab your favorite fair food and cool off with refreshing treats
🛍️ Local Vendors – Browse booths featuring handmade goods, local businesses, and fun activities
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Friendly Fun – A perfect way to spend the day before fireworks begin

Fireworks

Sponsored by the City of Rexburg, Madison County, and Stones Toyota of Rexburg, we light the sky with a dazzling display of pyrotechnics for all to enjoy. Lit from multiple locations, we bring the celebration to you! Cheers to the Red, White, and Blue!

📅 Date: July 4, 2025
🕘 Time: Dark (approx. 10:00 PM)
📍 Location: Previous ignition locations have included: Riverside Park, Madison High School, and Teton Lakes Golf Course. For 2025, two locations have been confirmed for the 2025 celebration.

Article Topic Follows: 4th of July Page

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content