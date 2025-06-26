REXBURG: Parade, Fireworks with a party in between
A parade, fireworks and a patriotic program will fill the Fourth of July in Rexburg.
Parade Details:
📅 Date: Friday, July 4, 2025
🕙 Time: Starts at 10:00 AM
📍 Route: Begins at Madison Ave & 1st North, ends at 4th South & 2nd West
🎆 Theme: “Why I Love America”
🪑 Spot Saving Reminder: Follow Rexburg city ordinance—no chairs or blankets on the route before 6:00 PM on July 3rd.
Party in the Park
Event Details:
📅 Date: Thursday, July 4, 2025
🕘 Time: 9:00-3:00
📍 Location: Porter Park, Rexburg
💵 Cost: Free & open to the public
What to Expect:
🎶 Live Music & Dancing – Enjoy performances from local bands, singers, and dance groups
🌮 Food Trucks – Grab your favorite fair food and cool off with refreshing treats
🛍️ Local Vendors – Browse booths featuring handmade goods, local businesses, and fun activities
👨👩👧👦 Family-Friendly Fun – A perfect way to spend the day before fireworks begin
Fireworks
Sponsored by the City of Rexburg, Madison County, and Stones Toyota of Rexburg, we light the sky with a dazzling display of pyrotechnics for all to enjoy. Lit from multiple locations, we bring the celebration to you! Cheers to the Red, White, and Blue!
📅 Date: July 4, 2025
🕘 Time: Dark (approx. 10:00 PM)
📍 Location: Previous ignition locations have included: Riverside Park, Madison High School, and Teton Lakes Golf Course. For 2025, two locations have been confirmed for the 2025 celebration.