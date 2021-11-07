Bear 399’s Yearlings Are Safely Collared.

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI)- Thanks to the effort of the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service, among others federal agencies the famous Bear 399 along with her cubs are safe. Agents of the agencies yesterday were successfully able to radio collar two of 399's cubs.

The collars are to track the movements of the young grizzlies and take the steps necessary too prevent future human-bear conflicts. Three of the yearlings were rounded up, but only two were collared.

All three of the cubs were released in the presence of their mother and allowed to go about their bearly activities.

Acting USFWS Regional director Matt Hogan had this to say about yesterday's events

"The Service recognizes the high level of interest in grizzly bear #399, and we thank all of our partners for coming together to do what we can to ensure both the safety of the public as well as the safety of #399 and her cubs from growing risks of human-bear conflict"

The department says In recent days there has been a significant increase in the frequency of the five bears lingering near human homes and accessing human sources of food, including apiculture beehives, unsecured animal feed, and garbage. The most common human-bear conflicts result from unsecured attractants and surprise encounters.

The public can take action to prevent many of these conflicts. Everyone is encouraged to do their part to avoid giving bears food of any kind. We are also being encouraged to lock up any items that might attract a bear to them.

