Raising Cane’s Chubbuck location celebrates its grand opening with all-day festivities

Chubbuck, ID (KIFI) - The wait is almost over for chicken-finger fans in eastern Idaho. Raising Cane’s is opening its first Chubbuck location today — bringing fresh meals, community pride, and a full day of festivities.

Raising Cane's newest location in Chubbuck, ID

The new restaurant at 4310 Yellowstone Avenue officially opens at 9 a.m., but eager customers are encouraged to arrive early as the celebration kicks off well before doors open.

Known for its focused menu and made-to-order approach, Raising Cane’s serves hand-battered chicken fingers marinated for at least 24 hours, alongside favorites like buttery Texas toast, crispy fries, coleslaw, and its signature Cane’s Sauce. Every item is prepared fresh daily—no heat lamps, no shortcuts—just hot, quality food made in real time.

The Chubbuck restaurant marks the brand’s fourth Idaho location, following recent openings in Meridian, Twin Falls, and Coeur d’Alene. Founder Todd Graves says the company is excited to continue growing across the state and connect with the local community.

Inside, the space is designed with Chubbuck pride in mind. Customers will find memorabilia from nearby schools, such as Highland High School and Pocatello High School, along with displays featuring Idaho State University and nods to the gem state's outdoor lifestyle and local sports culture.

Opening day is packed with excitement, including:

A “Lucky 20” giveaway where 20 guests will win free Cane’s for a year

Free branded hats and a Box Combo card for the first 100 combo purchases

A special prize package for the very first customer in line

Free coffee from Idaho Coffee Company before opening, while supplies last

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce around 8 a.m.

A donation presentation to the local school district

Appearances by the Idaho State cheer team and mascot Benny Bengal

Restaurant leaders say the goal is to create not just a place to eat, but a welcoming, high-energy spot where the community can gather.

“I’m excited to open the first Raising Cane’s in Chubbuck and fourth in the state of Idaho,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder, Todd Graves. “Our Crew is looking forward to opening our doors and serving Craveable Chicken Finger Meals to this great community."

The new location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.—making it a late-night option for those craving a Box Combo.

With more than 1,000 locations worldwide and plans for continued expansion across Idaho, Raising Cane’s is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands—and now, Chubbuck is officially part of the excitement!