Café Zupas restaurant grand opening in Ammon

Ammon, ID (KIFI) - Ammon food lovers are in for a treat this January with the opening of a new restaurant! Cafe Zupas will hold its grand opening on Thursday, January 15th, at 3771 South 25th East, located in the new retail center Foothills Square. This center is situated just south of Culver's restaurant and Bass Pro Shops (formerly Cabela's) on 25 East.

This will be the first of three Café Zupas restaurants to open in Eastern Idaho. Known for its healthy, satisfying menu, the restaurant offers a variety of dietary options, including protein bowls, sandwiches, soups, and made-to-order salads. One of the most popular items featured on the Cafe Zupas menu is the chocolate-covered strawberries served with every order.

"We're excited to welcome Café Zupas to Foothills Square and to introduce such a beloved brand to the community," said Tahri Molifua, Ball Ventures' President of Real Estate. "As the first Café Zupas on this side of the state, this opening highlights our vision for Foothills Square as a hub for exciting, diverse, and high-quality retail experiences."

In celebration of the grand opening, the cafe will offer $5 off customers' first meal, free sweatshirt giveaways, and, for students, a Student ID to earn free drinks with every visit.



