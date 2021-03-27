East Idaho special needs Easter egg hunt set for April 3

Holidays

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - Fremont County SAR will hold its Annual East Idaho Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3 for communities and areas from Island Park to Pocatello.

The hunt will be held in St. Anthony at the Boyd Yancey Memorial (Horsey) Park, located between 4th North and 5th East and 2nd and 3rd North. (Turn East on either 2nd or 3rd North.) Parking is limited.

The hunt starts at 10:00 a.m., and you are asked to arrive early.

To help slow the spread of the COVID-19 and protect participants, masks are recommended.

If you plan on attending, Fremont County SAR asks you to go to the Facebook event HERE and mark yourself as going and comment how many participants you will have or know will be attending.

If you have questions, contact Commander Justin Liebert, 208-390-2169, or Eric Thomas, 208-313-3677.

Prizes, candy and eggs have been donated or purchased with donations from the Greater St. Anthony Chamber of Commerce, Blackfoot Communications, Live Foundation, Excellence in Everyone, Upper Valley ENT, local businesses and private donors.