2021 City of Chubbuck Christmas Lighting Contest dates announced

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – If you have the most festive house on the block (or the most festive block in the city), the City of Chubbuck would like to know.

The City of Chubbuck invites all residents and businesses to enter the annual Holiday Decorating Contest.

The contest is open to all residential homes and businesses within the Chubbuck City Limits. Selections will be made in all areas of the city.

Winners will be chosen in the following categories: Best Animation, Most Colorful, Most Traditional, Spirit of the Season (2), Best Commercial/Business, People's Choice, Clark Griswold Award (most lights), and Best Overall.

And new this year, the city will be giving special recognition to a street, cul-de-sac, or small neighborhood who has the most houses decorated or best combined display.

If you see a house, business, street,or neighborhood that you think deserves an award, let the city know by sending an email at ChubbuckLightscontest@gmail.com or send a message through the City of Chubbuck official Facebook Page. Be sure to include as much information as possible including photos, which award you think they should win and most importantly, the address. Submissions will be accepted though Dec. 1.

Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street, which means only those decorations located on the street side of a property will be judged. Corner lots will be judged from both streets. Judges will not step onto any property to view the back or side yards. Criteria will include: Unique design and creative use of lights and decorations; storyline or theme; display and placement of decorations, animated objects, etc.; and overall presentation. Think Clark Griswold from the film “Christmas Vacation,”

Judging will be held Nov.29 through Dec. 7. On the nights of judging, turn all your holiday lights on by 6:00 p.m. and leave them on until 11:00 p.m. Winners will be announced Dec. 8 and a sign being placed in their yard. Winners will receive special recognition at the Christmas in the Park event on Dec .10, on the City website, social media and will be spotlighted by the local media.