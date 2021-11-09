Ammon Holiday Decorating Contest registration underway

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Ammon is partnering with Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to present the first Holiday Outdoor Decorating Contest.

There are four categories:

Most Lights

Best Traditional

Most Creative

People’s Choice

All entries must be Ammon residencies. Registration deadline is Dec. 1. Judging will take place Dec. 6-10. People’s Choice will be judged online with a link that will be provided with all entry addresses. Winners will be announced Dec. 13.

Prizes will be Kneaders gift baskets of the following values, per category:

1st place - $100

2nd place - $75

3rd place - $50

Ammon residence may register at cityofammon.us, click “Register/Reserve”