Ammon Holiday Decorating Contest registration underway

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Ammon is partnering with Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to present the first Holiday Outdoor Decorating Contest.

There are four categories:

  • Most Lights
  • Best Traditional
  • Most Creative
  • People’s Choice

All entries must be Ammon residencies. Registration deadline is Dec. 1. Judging will take place Dec. 6-10. People’s Choice will be judged online with a link that will be provided with all entry addresses. Winners will be announced Dec. 13. 

Prizes will be Kneaders gift baskets of the following values, per category:

  • 1st place - $100
  • 2nd place - $75
  • 3rd place - $50

Ammon residence may register at cityofammon.us, click “Register/Reserve”

