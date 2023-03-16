Don’t rely on luck: Law enforcement agencies to increase patrols for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) — This St. Patrick's Day weekend, local law enforcement agencies are partnering on a state-wide traffic safety campaign to help protect drivers and pedestrians.

Beginning Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19, Cheyenne Police officers, Laramie County Sheriff's deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers will be working together to combat impaired driving on Cheyenne and Laramie County roads.

Throughout the weekend, law enforcement agencies will increase patrols, mobilize a DUI Command Vehicle, and step-up enforcement of occupant protection laws. Don't test your luck with the green beer and end up with a DUI that costs you a pot of gold.

"We want everyone to enjoy St. Patrick's Day, but safe driving is everyone's responsibility," Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco said. "Whether you are attending a party or patronizing a local business, make sure you have a plan before going out."

"Green looks good on you; don't ruin the look with jail orange," Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak said. "Or worse, body bag blue. Be the smartest clover in the patch."

Make a Plan for a Safe St. Patrick's Day

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the dispatch center at (307) 637-6525 and file a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report or dial 9-1-1.

If you see a friend or family member about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.

"Many lives have been changed in an instant by impaired drivers," said Colonel Cameron with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. "Please do your part by not driving impaired while you celebrate St. Patrick's Day."

For more information about the Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving campaign, click HERE.