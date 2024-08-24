Kelly Lamoin Cheney, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 22, 2024, doing what he loved best, fishing the South Fork. Kelly was born February 8, 1954, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Theron Allen Cheney and Dorothy Francis Mayes Cheney. He attended Archer Elementary, Madison Middle School, and graduated from Madison High School. On October 19, 1973, he married Penney Ray Ferguson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Kelly and Penney made their home in Idaho Falls, where Kelly worked construction. He was a member of the Laborers Union and Parkinson's Group. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching his kids and grandkids play sports, and working with the youth. He also enjoyed driving his tractor, working in the yard, tinkering and creating his masterpieces. Kelly is survived by his wife, Penney Ray Cheney of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Steven James (Sydney Renae) Cheney of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Stephanie Ray (Fred John) Weber of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Scott Lamoin Cheney of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Danielle (Todd Johnathan) Gneiting of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Melvin (Evelyn) Cheney of Brigham City, UT; brother, Silas (Gayla) Cheney of Gooding, ID; sister, Lela (Lynn) Palmer of Park Valley, UT; 9 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theron Allen Cheney and Dorothy Francis Cheney; brothers, Theron Cheney, Lyle Cheney, Merlin Cheney, Lamar Cheney, and Doug Cheney. A gathering for family and friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2024, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road in Ammon, ID.

