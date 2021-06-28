Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in July

Outdoor Games

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Summer is heating up and so is the fishing

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 38,700 rainbow trout in the 10-12 inch range at the following location in July.

Location, Week Stocked, Number of Trout

Alturas Lake, July 19-23, 1,740

Bayhorse Lake, July 12-July 16, 2,000

Blue Mt. Meadow Pond, July 12-16, 300

Capehorn Lakes, June 28-July 2 & July 12-16, 800 total

Hayden Creek Pond, July 12-16 & July 26-230, 1,100 total

Hyde Creek Pond, July 12-16, 200

Iron Lake, July 19-23, 1,000

Josephus Lakes (Upper and Lower), July 19-23, 800 total

Kids Creek Pond, July 12-16 & July 26-30, 550 total

Little Bayhorse Lake, June 28-July 2, 1,000

Mosquito Flat Reservoir, July 5-9, 1,000

Perkins Lake, June 28-July 2, 300

Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole), weekly, 17,360 total

Sawtooth Kid’s Pond, June 28-July 2, July 5-9, July 19-23, 600 total

Squaw Creek Pond, July 12-16, 300

Stanley Lake, July 19-23, 4,200

Valley Creek, weekly, 2,750 total

Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds, June 28-July 2, July 5-9, July 19-23, 2,700 total

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, road conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.