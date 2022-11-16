Trapper, wolf trapper, and hunter education classes coming up in southeast Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's everything you need to know about the different classes, requirements and getting registered.

Looking for a trapper, wolf trapper, or hunter education course in southeast Idaho? Not sure which classes you or your upcoming hunters/trappers need? Don’t know how to register for a class? Which classes are offered online? Any classes being offered during upcoming holiday breaks? Idaho Fish and Game has got the answers to your questions.

Take a moment to check out what is coming up in southeast Idaho—and don’t delay getting you or your favorite outdoors enthusiast prepared for trapping and hunting in Idaho.

Trapper Education Classes

Two opportunities to get certified in Pocatello: Saturday, Nov. 19 or Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Idaho Fish and Game office located at 1345 Barton Road. Each one-day course will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Already an experienced trapper? You may still need the class. As of July 2018, Idaho requires anyone who has not purchased a trapping license BEFORE July 2011 to complete a mandatory Trapper Education course.

Registration for this class can be completed online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education or by stopping by any regional Fish and Game office for assistance. The cost of the course is $9.75 per student. Seats are limited.

Don’t live in the Pocatello area? Idaho Fish and Game is working to provide some additional trapper education classes throughout the region in the upcoming year; however, if you know you need this class, don’t wait. A drive to Pocatello for a one-day class is a small sacrifice to ensure you can trap this winter… and for a lifetime!

Please note this course will NOT allow a trapper to immediately begin trapping wolves. Anyone intending to trap wolves must attend a wolf- trapper education class prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags. Therefore, anyone intending to trap wolves that did not hold an Idaho trapping license prior to July 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education.

Wolf Trapper Education Classes

Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to buying wolf trapping tags. Several wolf-trapping courses are being offered throughout the state over the next couple of months. These classes are taught by certified wolf-trapping instructors who travel from region to region to provide these one-day classes. Wolf trapper education covers wolf trapping regulations, ethics, and trapping methods.

Two opportunities to get wolf trapper education in this area. Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Idaho Fish and Game regional office in Pocatello. This one-day course runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who still need trapper education can take the trapper ed course being offered the day before. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Idaho Fish and Game regional office located in Idaho Falls. This one-day course runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take BOTH trapper and wolf-trapper education. So, if that applies to you, check for upcoming trapper education classes as well.

Registration for a class can be completed online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education or by stopping by any regional Fish and Game office for assistance. The cost of the course is $9.75 per student. Seats are limited.

Again, do not wait for a wolf trapper education course to come to you. These classes are taught only a couple of times a year in most regions.

Hunter Education Course (in-person and online)

Offered to students ages 9 and older, these courses provide instruction on firearm handling and safety, hunting law and ethics, responsibilities towards landowners, hunting skills, wildlife identification, survival skills and first aid, and management and conservation.

There are three in-person classes scheduled at the Fish and Game regional office in Pocatello in November and December, two of which coincide with holiday breaks from school! Nov. 21 – 26 (except Thanksgiving Day); Noon to 3 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m. to noon. Dec. 5 – 10; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to noon. Dec. 19 – 23; noon to 4 p.m. each day

Registration for these classes can be completed online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education or by stopping by any regional Fish and Game office for assistance. The cost of the course is $9.75 per student.

Who needs Hunter Education? Those born on or after Jan. 1, 1975, must either complete a hunter education course to purchase a hunting license, OR show proof of a previously held license in Idaho or another state.

Other classes will be added to the schedule over the coming year in locations throughout the Southeast Region. So, please check the online schedule regularly at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education to see added classes.

Don’t forget that Hunter Education can also be completed entirely online through https://www.hunter-ed.com/idaho/. Cost of the online course is $32.50. No field day required.

For more information about the trapper and hunter education programs in Idaho or specific classes in the Southeast Region, please contact the regional Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.