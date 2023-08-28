September fish stocking schedule for the Salmon Region

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - September means back to school, but it is also a great time to take the kids fishing.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock more than 7,550 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout during September at the following locations.

Stocking dates on all waters may change due to weather or staffing constraints. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Many of these waters are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth (under 14) fish for free. Go to Fish and Game's online vendor to buy a license.

Fishing for hatchery Rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.