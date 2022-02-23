Reminder: Clean up after your pet on public trails

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department (TCJPRD) would like to remind you to clean up after pets when utilizing public hiking and walking trails.

There have been numerous complaints to TCJPRD this year regarding owners leaving their pets mess on the trails.

“There are always those people who don’t pick up their pet, but this year, it seems to be quite substantial,” Parks Manager Andy Erskine said. “It’s not just that it is unpleasant for others to have to walk around, but it can have serious consequences on others and the environment.”

Cleaning up after our fur friends not only preserves the beauty of our natural environment, but it also protects human health, dog health, and our waters. Erskine says that Emily’s Pond and Cache Creek are especially susceptible to watershed contamination from animal waste.

Many diseases are also transferred between dogs through fecal matter/oral transmission, such as intestinal parasites like roundworms and hookworms. Bacterial and viral infections, such as Parvovirus, can also spread through fecal matter.

Trail etiquette starts with being mindful of sharing public trails with others. When pet fecal matter is not picked up, it can diminish the outdoor experience for others: It smells; it can be stepped in; it is visually unpleasant; it carries diseases. Please be respectful of shared trails by controlling your pet, picking up after them, and properly disposing the bag. Please do not leave a bag behind for others to pick up.