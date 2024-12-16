Important information ahead of continued busy holiday travel at Idaho Falls Airport

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (City of Idaho Falls) – Holiday season is ramping up and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport is gearing up for one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

This is more important than ever, as more than 14,000 seats are slated to depart from IDA this winter holiday. This represents a 31% increase over 2023 from the Thursday before Christmas to New Years Day. With the continued passenger increase, IDA emphasizes the need to arrive at least two hours prior to departure to ensure both travelers and their luggage make it to their destination on time.

“While passenger security screening is a relatively quick process, as hundreds of passengers on multiple flights make their way to the skies, screening of luggage takes time,” said Airport Director Ian Turner. “This is why we encourage everyone to arrive to the airport at least two hours before departure to ensure baggage has time to be processed and loaded onto the airplane.”

Arriving two hours before scheduled departures will also allow travelers enough time to park, check in with the airline and proceed through Transportation Security Administration screening. Once inside the terminal, passengers can find dining options and enjoy the airport view from the terminal.

Just as during the Thanksgiving Holiday, IDA expects parking lots to near capacity. As such, airport staff urges passengers going through IDA to utilize Greater Idaho Falls Transit, ride sharing services or have someone drop them off at the airport. If someone does prefer to drive their own vehicle, it is encouraged to plan and arrive early to find parking.

IDA asks anyone coming to the airport to bring some extra patience and plan for additional time to and from the airport. A little kindness and preplanning will go a long way to help make travel better for everyone.

People waiting to pick up passengers are asked to wait in the economy parking lot, or can park along International Way except from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vehicles are prohibited from waiting curbside in front of the terminal. This area is for individuals immediately loading or unloading their vehicles. All parking lots provide 30 minutes of free parking.

Passengers are encouraged to pack smart before arriving at the airport. Knowing what you can or can’t pack in carry-on and checked luggage before arriving at the airport makes the screening process easier. IDA encourages travelers to visit the TSA "What Can I Bring?” tool here or at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all.